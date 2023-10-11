Modou Barrow scores first goal for new team after marrying fourth wife

Modou Barrow has scored his first goal for Sivasspor since joining the Turkish club on loan from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli.
The 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram page: "Happy to score my first goal for Sivasspor first of many good win away positive always."
"Proud of you bro. More goals ahead," commented one of his followers.
Another follower jokingly wrote: "New brooms sweep clean, shining from the honeymoon".
Modou recently married a Norway-based Gambian, Neneh Jallow -marking his fourth marriage at a ceremony that took place in the Kanifing Municipality.
The wedding was attended by his family and close friends. His estranged wife, Saffie Mbye, and their two sons were not in attendance.
Modou has previously been married to Sanna Satang Yorke and Natou Dampha. His first child, a girl, lives in Sweden with her mother.