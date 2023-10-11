Rapper denies impregnating ex-girlfriend

A Serre Kunda-born rapper has denied allegations that he impregnated his now ex-girlfriend twice.
After dating the young woman for some months, she became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl. Both the rapper and the girl were living on the same street.
Recently, the girl became pregnant again. Her brother alleged: "It's the rapper who got her pregnant again. He is destroying my sister's life."
But in a chat with What's On-Gambia, the rapper denied the allegations. He explained: "Her family took me to court when the first scene happened. I told them to forgive me that it was a mistake. My family even went there to beg them for forgiveness."
He continued: "I was advised to stay away from her. I know nothing about her second pregnancy. We broke up almost 2 years ago. Her family just wants to put me in trouble. His brother even threatened to spoil my career."