Did she take the back way? Teenager disappears with aunt's D47,000

A family in Bandung is seeking the public's help in locating Fatoumatta Danso, a Grade 9 student who disappeared with her aunt's D47,000.
Fatoumatta's cousin, Mam Laity Ceesay disclosed: "She disappeared on Saturday and we still don't know her whereabouts. Fatoumatta once threatened to take the back way to Europe."
She continued: "She is a very stubborn girl and that's why she was taken to Bundung, near Boutique Yassin, to stay with one of our aunts."
When asked if Fatoumatta has a boyfriend, she responded: "I don't know. But there is a boy that we suspected could be her boyfriend. He has also been missing since Saturday. His family said they don't know his whereabouts."
Mam Laity revealed that they reported the matter to the Bundung Police Station. They are hoping for Fatoumatta's safe return.
"I'm trying to keep a positive attitude but the whole family is extremely worried," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the aunt at 790 2460 or 517 8696.