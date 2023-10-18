Backway boy insults girl for not remembering him

A backway boy was very furious when a girl told him during a WhatsApp conversation that she did not remember him.
The girl revealed to What's On-Gambia: "I don't know this guy and how he got my number. After insulting me and showing me his penis, he decided to block me."
She added: "Wahk len ko mu bai yii. Who knows, maybe I am not the only girl he did this to."
Below is her WhatsApp conversation with the backway boy:
BACKWAY BOY: Hi.
GIRL: Hello.
BACKWAY BOY: Nakam, haleh bu nehk.
GIRL: I am fine. And you?
BACKWAY BOY: C lor neka? It's my birthday.
GIRL: Who's this?
BACKWAY BOY: Babucarr Mbye
GIRL: Heee can't remember. Who's Babucarr Mbye?
BACKWAY BOY: Lol sa pussy.