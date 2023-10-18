Angry crowd wanted to castrate man for raping minor

An angry crowd allegedly wanted to castrate a man they caught on Saturday raping a minor in a bush along the Coastal Road.
According to a source: "The girl was sent to buy corn around Zion's Restaurant and on her way back, the guy somehow managed to take her to a nearby bush. He was caught by some boys who heard the girl's screams for help."
The source further revealed that an angry crowd quickly gathered around the alleged rapist and wanted to castrate him. Some elders, who were present, took control of the situation and were able to calm the crowd.
In a video that is currently making the rounds on WhatsApp, the alleged rapist could be seen lying on the ground after he was stripped naked and hands tied behind him.
Believed to be in his early 30s, The alleged rapist was paraded naked before handing him to the police. He is expected to appear in court soon.
If found guilty of raping the girl, he will spend the rest of his life at the Mile 2 Prison in Banjul.