Chei Gambian men! Massage worker makes shocking revelations

A famous message worker in Kotu (name withheld) has revealed to What's On-Gambia that many Gambian men get erections during massage.
"I've massaged lots of Gambian men over the years. And yes, most of them do get erections. It happens due to the relaxation and touch involved," she said.
The famous massage worker added: "I always avoid touching the nipples and private parts because it can easily intensify their sexual arousal."
When asked whether Gambian massage parlors offer "extras", she laughed and responded: "Not in my massage parlor. I don't offer happy endings."
But she revealed that some of the parlors in the Senegambia Strip do offer sexual services to their tourist clients.
"Some of the massage workers are allowed to go to the client's room in the hotel and offer them extra services like masturbation, oral sex or intercourse," she said.
She revealed that most of her Gambian clients are semesters.