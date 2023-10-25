What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Young man accuses ex-girlfriend of locking his manhood

Written by Aisha J

Young man

A young man has accused his now ex-girlfriend of locking his manhood with black magic making it difficult for him to get an erection.

In a message to What's On-Gambia, he alleged his ex-girlfriend took him to a marabout and locked his manhood from ”functioning properly”.

"She vowed to destroy my manhood by spiritual means and it seems I have just lost my manhood. Please help me with a medical practitioner," he said.

But he later sent another message claiming his manhood was back. The young man wrote: "It seems I was just paranoid. it seems to be working.

"I was struggling to get it to stand when I reflected on my past intimate moments or when I saw a sexy girl. But such is not happening now. I have observed significant changes."

The young man didn't disclose his name, but he's using the Africell number +220 786 3079 on WhatsApp.