Sainabou Mbye changes outfit 15 times at daughter's naming ceremony

Businesswoman Sainabou Mbye changed her outfit a whopping 15 times at her daughter's naming ceremony last week, according to famous comedian Aisha Gambia.
The CEO of SAACS Beauty made sure all eyes were on her as she put on her own fashion show during the ceremony which was attended by some of the country's most famous social media influencers.
According to rumors, Sainabou slaughtered 47 rams for her newborn and it was revealed that her full name is Atika Jafaar.
In a TikTok post, she wrote: "Hosting events is something I am passionate about. No matter how small the event is, I will feed you, entertain you and you will definitely experience a difference. Hana du ma mun bess."
Sainabou's employees at SAACS Beauty were among many who took to social media to congratulate her on the birth of Atika.
They wrote on the company's official Facebook page: " Our heartfelt congratulations to our amazing CEO on the arrival of her precious baby girl!
We are overjoyed and wish them abundant love, happiness, and beautiful memories as she and her family embark on this incredible journey of parenthood."