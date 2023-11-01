Over D64 million was spent on Omar Jah and Fatoumatta Wadda's wedding

Omar Jah, the son of business mogul Muhammed Jah, married his childhood sweetheart Fatoumatta Wadda this past weekend in an extremely opulent ceremony.
According to a source, the wedding cost more than D64 million (more than one million US dollars) making it the priciest wedding in Gambian history.
Omar's father is one of the richest men in the country. His businesses include QTV, Q Radio, QCell, Arab Gambia Islamic Bank, and Espace Motors.
Our source disclosed the wedding reception, which took place at QCity, brought together the country's crème de la crème, among them notable players in business and civil service.
"They built a hall from scratch for the event. Senegal's Helcom Bass, Haddy Faye's Absolute Entertainment and Awa Fatty's Metro Events were hired to decorate the venue and provide entertainment," said our source.
She added: "Big Senegalese artists such as Titi performed at the reception and I heard the bride's father flew them in with a private jet."
America-based makeup artist, Amy Ceesay was also hired for the big event.
Who's Fatoumatta Wada - the bride?
She is said to be the daughter of Amadou Wadda, who is also a multimillionaire and works in one of the world's biggest investment banks.
Fatoumatta's father is married to Justice Na-Ceesay Sallah, the president of the Gambia Court of Appeal. She was also present at the wedding to support her "bonus daughter".
The dark-skinned beauty had seven bridesmaids. She wore a stunning and elegant white dress with a train during the wedding reception.
According to a source, Fatoumatta is a very polite and intelligent young woman who is highly educated.