Here are some of the gifts Fatoumatta Wadda received from the Jah family

Fatoumatta Wadda and Omar Jah's wedding was far from a simple affair. More than D64 million was allegedly spent on the event that was attended by their family and close friends.
According to a source, the bride received a lot of lavish gifts on the "meiyaleh day" from her in-laws, the Jah family.
The Jahs allegedly gifted her an expensive apartment in Dubai to symbolize the start of her new life as a wife to their eldest son, Omar.
Omar also gave Fatoumatta over D0.5 million and a very expensive diamond ring.
"I heard Omar's extended family, including his cousins, uncles, aunties, etc, gave the bride D4 million," said our source.
Our source further revealed that the Jahs gifted Fatoumatta 24 sets of gold jewelry worth millions of Dalasi.
Fatoumatta's father-in-law, Muhammed Jah is one of the richest men in the country. He's the boss of Q Group, which is a group of business entities of which he is the sole or principal owner.