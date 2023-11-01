Brusubi Police: Girl alleges Senegalese man used black magic on her

A young woman has alleged that a Senegalese man was able to take her to an isolated place near the Brusubi Turntable using black magic.
An eyewitness, Ousman Bojang revealed: "The incident happened between 8pm to 9pm. The girl told me that the man claimed he was visiting from Senegal. He asked to use her phone to call a lady.
"Then all of a sudden, she realized they were sitting in an isolated area near the Turntable. According to her, the man took her iPhone and D500. He gave her a groundnut shell and asked her to go to the petrol station and she will find a ring there and bring it. That's when she realized that her belongings were taken from her."
According to Ousman, he advised the young woman to report the matter to the Brusubi Police Station.
"She went to the station. Her statement was taken and to our surprise, another victim also came with a similar complaint," he said.