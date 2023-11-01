Is Jifaa Jallow Gambia's curviest policewoman?

Aja Fatou Jallow, popularly known as Jifaa, is widely believed to be the country's curviest policewoman.
The Tallinding-born joined the Gambia Police Force (GPF) in 2021 after successfully completing Grade 12 at Nusrat Senior Secondary School in Bundung.
Jifaa is one of the junior officers at the public relations office of the GPF. Her responsibilities include promoting a positive image of the police.
Before joining the police, she was the media manager for Afro-manding star, Nyancho. She also worked at Teranga FM as a presenter.
Jifaa is active on social media where she has hundreds of followers.