Nabou Dash tells women: "Stop getting married to broke men!"

Controversial Senegalese socialite Nabou Dash has advised young women to raise their standards and stop getting married to broke men.
In a TikTok video, she told her followers: "A beautiful woman should not get married to a broke man because body moisturizers are expensive and perfumes are expensive. We should sleep in air-conditioned houses."
Nabou confessed she was once married to a broke man, but vowed it would never happen again.
"I changed his life. I bought him clothes, shoes, watches and many other items. But guess what the broke man did to me? He started cheating on me with other women including my own housemaid," she said.
Her video, which left some of her followers open-mouthed, amassed thousands of views in less than 24 hours.