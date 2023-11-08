Fatoumatta's ring is one of the most expensive in Gambian history

Fatoumatta Wadda has flashed her sparkling diamond engagement ring shortly before her multi-million Dalasi fairytale wedding.
The dark-skinned beauty recently tied the knot with Omar Jah - the son of business mogul Muhammed Jah. Their wedding reception, which was held at the QCity, generated enormous public interest.
US-based Gambian socialite and makeup artist, Amy Ceesay took to her TikTok to show videos from the event - while also revealing the ring Fatoumatta received from her husband.
"One for the books. Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you, the most beautiful couple," she wrote.
One of her followers commented: "Mashallah, may Allah SWT bless this wonderful marriage with pious offerings, happiness, success and peace of mind, Inshallah."
Another wrote: "This bride is just simple and beautiful. Gorgeous....laff thiat y."
Fatoumatta's engagement ring is said to be one of the most expensive in Gambian history. A source alleged it is worth more than D1 million.