What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Fatoumatta's ring is one of the most expensive in Gambian history

Written by Lamin Saidy

fatumata

Fatoumatta Wadda has flashed her sparkling diamond engagement ring shortly before her multi-million Dalasi fairytale wedding.

The dark-skinned beauty recently tied the knot with Omar Jah - the son of business mogul Muhammed Jah. Their wedding reception, which was held at the QCity, generated enormous public interest.

US-based Gambian socialite and makeup artist, Amy Ceesay took to her TikTok to show videos from the event - while also revealing the ring Fatoumatta received from her husband.

"One for the books. Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you, the most beautiful couple," she wrote.

One of her followers commented: "Mashallah, may Allah SWT bless this wonderful marriage with pious offerings, happiness, success and peace of mind, Inshallah."

Another wrote: "This bride is just simple and beautiful. Gorgeous....laff thiat y."

Fatoumatta's engagement ring is said to be one of the most expensive in Gambian history. A source alleged it is worth more than D1 million.