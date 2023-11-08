Lebanese man leaves Manjai guest house without paying D20,900 bill

In a bizarre incident, a Lebanese man allegedly stayed in a guest house in Manjai Kunda for 13 days and fled after racking up a bill of D20, 900.
The man in question has been identified as Ibrahim Ismail. He allegedly checked into 24/7 Manjai Guest House last month, when he made a booking for two nights.
One Saikou Fofana revealed to What's On-Gambia: "He came to our guest house and booked a room for two nights. He was given ROOM #9 and charged D2600, which he paid.
"After the two nights, he decided to extend his stay for a month but said he had a transfer of €3000 at Trust Bank and he would pay cash after receiving the money.
"On October 27, before Jummah prayers, he left the guest house with his friend claiming he was going to collect the money. Since then we have not seen him. His number is not working. We texted him on WhatsApp, but he never replied. He owes us D20,900 including food he took from the restaurant."
The matter was reported to the Manjai Police Station.