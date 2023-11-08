Toubab wife: "Why do Gambian women dislike us?"

In a message to What's On-Gambia, a German woman who is married to a Gambian, said she wants to know why some Gambian women dislike toubab wives.
"I am married to a Gambian for almost six years. We have a son together and I have been to The Gambia nine times since 2016," she wrote.
She continued: "Despite visiting The Gambia multiple times, I still found it very difficult to find a female Gambian friend. They are not very friendly to white women, especially those married to Gambians."
According to her, she met her husband in 2017 while on holiday.
She revealed:”I met him during my second holiday in The Gambia. He was a childhood friend of a friend of mine here in Germany and that was how we met. We got married in 2018."
The German woman and her husband live in Dusseldorf with their son.