Mother disowns son and daughter-in-law for naming grandson after a carpenter

A mother has allegedly evicted her son and daughter-in-law from her compound after disowning them for naming her first grandson after a carpenter.
The son, who begged for anonymity, disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "My dad passed away long ago and I have two younger brothers - same mum but different dad.
"Last month, my wife delivered a bouncing baby boy and I named him after a man who taught me carpentry by the name Abdoulie. He supported me as a father. He was the one visiting my in-laws until the marriage was successful between me and my wife, and a lot more."
According to him, on the day of the naming ceremony, his mum was furious when she heard the baby was named after Abdoulie, the carpenter.
"My mum was very angry and decided to throw all our belongings out. She also requested that I pay her back the money she gave me when my wife was in the hospital, which I did. I called the community elders, family and friends to apologize, but my mum refused. She insisted that I should change her grandson's name if I want her to forgive me," he said.
He continued: "My mum wanted me to name my child after my younger brother, who was 16 years old. My mum is more financially stable than me. On the eve of the naming ceremony, I bought two bags of rice. After kicking us out of the house, I decided to take one of the bags to feed my family.
"She later came to where I was living with my family, accompanied by my younger brother and they were both armed with knives. She forcefully took away everything she gave us as gifts. My brother insulted me and when I tried to beat him, my mum started hitting me with a wooden plank resulting in numerous injuries including cuts and bruises. I didn't go to the hospital because the police might get involved and she would be arrested.
"I still don't understand why my mum wants me to name the child after my younger brother and not the carpenter who played an important role in my life."