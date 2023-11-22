Gambians mad at Italy-based semester for marrying Nigerian woman

When Matarr Touray, an Italy-based semester, married his Nigerian girlfriend and the mother of his only child, he thought it would be welcomed with open arms.
But that was not what happened. The marriage attracted a backlash from Gambian TikTok users.
Matarr and his girlfriend, Happiness got married on November 18 in the Italian city of Palermo, which has one of the largest Gambian communities in Italy.
After seeing their wedding videos on the TikTok page, Kimberly Fashion World, one Malang Sanneh commented: "Big mistake. Very big mistake, bro!"
Responding to Malang's comment, Nigerian TikTok user Osariemen King John wrote: "Where is the mistake coming from because I don't see anything here."
Another Nigerian wrote: "Marriage is not by same nationality or tribe. We are free to marry from any nationality or tribe as long as we find peace of mind in the marriage."
Matarr and his wife met in Italy. In a video, she disclosed that Matarr is her best friend and he makes her happy.