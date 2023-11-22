When will Gambians start calling Gina Bass by her new name?

It's been a month since Gina Bass' new name was revealed to the public, but many Gambians still wouldn't call her that.
The country's most popular sprinter converted to Islam to marry her trainer and changed her name to Mariam.
Photos of her in hijab shortly after embracing Islam were widely circulated on social media. Gina thanked the public for their support and kindness.
Did she legally change her name?
According to a reliable source at the The Gambia National Olympic Committee, the printer is still using Gina as her legal name. He disclosed: "I don't think she wants to go through that legal process of changing her name on all her national documents."
Meanwhile, her husband, Mustapha Bittaye recently revealed on Facebook that Gina left for France after their wedding to "hone her skills with unwavering focus and determination.
"Let's cheer for Mariam as she works hard to achieve new heights in her training," he wrote.