REVELATION: Aisha Fatty's former friend to testify against her in court

Fama Taal, who was for years a friend to Aisha Fatty, is expected to testify in court in the civil suit involving millions of dalasis filed against Aisha by her ex-Gambian-Senegalese finance Abdoulaye Thiam.
Journalist Kexx Sanneh revealed yesterday on his Facebook page that Thiam's lawyers filed a Notice of Motion with the court seeking orders for Fama to testify.
He wrote: "The motion, filed pursuant to Order XXIII (7) of the High Court (Amendment Rules) 2013, outlines the importance of Mrs. Taal's testimony and her possession of relevant information about the case - outlined in an affidavit submitted by Ousman Mbye, Clerk at Solie Law Chambers."
According to Kexx, the affidavit revealed that Fama, who is also a lawyer, has pertinent information regarding the subject matter of the suit. It is alleged that she purchased some of the gold, which is under dispute, from Aisha and is believed to still possess it.
"The affidavit emphasizes the necessity and significance of her testimony in resolving the issues at hand," Kexx wrote.
A former student of the University of The Gambia, Fama and Aisha were best of friends. Her testimony is expected to attract immense attention on social media.