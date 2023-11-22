Binta Drammeh gets engaged to American basketball player

Swedish-Gambian basketball player Binta Drammeh has announced on her Instagram page that she is engaged to Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Kahleah Copper.
Binta wrote: ”When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”
The post generated over 24,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
One of her followers commented: "OMGGGGG. I love this. You both look so beautiful. So happy for y'all."
Another wrote: "Congratulations again and again sis on your proposal!! I'm thrilled to have been a part of such a special day and can't wait for the wedding. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."
Binta is a famous basketball player in Sweden. She plays in the Swedish female national team. A top shooting guard, she started her professional career in 2012/13 when she was signed by France's USO Mondeville.