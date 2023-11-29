ST moves into his multimillion dalasi mansion, but...

According to reliable information reaching What's On-Gambia, multi-award-winning rapper ST has moved into his multimillion dalasi mansion in the West Coast Region.
But the "Aling Domo" hitmaker is not planning on sharing photos and details about his new mansion.
A source revealed: "It's a lovely house and he is happy there. He is the first home-based rapper to own a multimillion Dalasi house."
He continued: "I guess he decided not to share any details about the house. In fact, is it worth it?"
The Brikama-born rapper is widely believed to be the richest rapper in the country after making millions of dalasi from his stadium concerts before the COVID-19 pandemic.
He's planning to launch a new album next year at the Qcity in Bijilo.