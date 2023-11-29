In URR, unidentified man allegedly rapes woman’s dead body

An unidentified man allegedly dug out the corpse of a woman and raped her in Basse.
A resident of the town, Demba Camara disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "The incident happened on Saturday night in Basse Santasu. An unknown man entered the graveyard and removed the dead woman who was buried on Thursday."
He continued: "Some sources revealed she raped the dead body, which was later found outside the graveyard.
According to Demba, police investigations are still ongoing to apprehend the man.
He further revealed the woman died in childbirth.
"The unknown man left behind a knife and a male underwear," he said.