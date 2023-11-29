What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

In URR, unidentified man allegedly rapes woman’s dead body

Written by Aisha S

inURR

An unidentified man allegedly dug out the corpse of a woman and raped her in Basse.

A resident of the town, Demba Camara disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "The incident happened on Saturday night in Basse Santasu. An unknown man entered the graveyard and removed the dead woman who was buried on Thursday."

He continued: "Some sources revealed she raped the dead body, which was later found outside the graveyard.

According to Demba, police investigations are still ongoing to apprehend the man.

He further revealed the woman died in childbirth.

"The unknown man left behind a knife and a male underwear," he said.