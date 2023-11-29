Awa Sowe reveals the first time she had s3x with Baba Jarju

Awa Sowe, the famous side chick - turned-second wife, disclosed in a WhatsApp audio that she lost her virginity to husband Baba Jarju when she was only 14 years old.
The Banjul-based second wife further revealed she was a side chick for nine years before tying the knot with Baba, a clearing agent at the Gambia Ports Authority.
Awa was last week arrested after pouring hot water on her husband's new side chick, Jainaba Ndure, who was his best friend for many, many years.
She allegedly broke down when she was arrested by police officers at Karang while she was trying to escape to Senegal.
The police's acting public relations office, Cadet Assistant Superintending Modou Musa Sisawo revealed to What's On-Gambi: "The victim is still in the hospital while the accused was granted bail- investigations into the matter are still ongoing."
Who's Awa Sowe?
She lives in Banjul, but originally from Senegal. Awa is popular on TikTok for showcasing her day-to-day life with Baba.
A source revealed. "She made life untreated for the first wife before and after she got married to Baba. In fact, the husband is the problem dafa stupid teh buga jigeen."