Man in police net after making woman defecate during s3x

A Sierra Leonean sex worker was forced to leak feces after a bizarre and intense sexual encounter with a Malian man leading to the involvement of the police.
The Malian man was invited for questioning by Senegambia police following a complaint lodged by the sex worker about the unusual encounter.
A source disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "The police officers were shocked when the woman entered the station complaining that the Malian f&ck her until she discharged feces.
"She was smelling so bad that some of the officers had to cover their noses. If I can remember, she came to the station because the Malian refused to pay for her services."
According to him, the woman charged the man D1500, but he offered her only D500 after sleeping with her.
"The police managed to convince the sex worker to take the D500 because she stopped during intercourse and ran to the police station to report the Malian," said the source.
Is pooping during sex normal?
Pooping during sex, also known as fecal incontinence, is a rare but embarrassing situation that can occur for various reasons.
According to Allo Health, Fecal incontinence during sex can be caused by several factors:
Anal Sphincter Weakness: The muscles that control the opening and closing of the anus might be weak due to age, childbirth, or certain medical conditions.
Pelvic Floor Weakness: Weakened pelvic floor muscles can contribute to loss of bowel control, especially during moments of increased pressure, such as during sex.
Diarrhea: Conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can cause frequent bowel movements and lead to accidents during sex.