Attack yet to congratulate Hussain Dada for filling QCity

Attack is yet to congratulate Hussain Dada for solidifying his status in the Gambian music industry by selling the QCity arena in Bajilo
The famous venue was filled to the brim with fans who witnessed a night of electrifying performances. The "Levelo" hitmaker created an atmosphere of celebration and unity.
Many in the music industry took to social media to congratulate him and his team. ST wrote: "Congrats to my brother Hussain Dada , Last night was spectacular … Baddest internationalo album is fire … Gambia musico nyato dorong."
Jizzle also wrote on his Facebook: "Congratulations Hussain Dada! you did us all proud brody. We keep pushing !! one love,"
But Attack, who's widely believed to be The Gambia's numero uno rap mbalax star, has not still congratulated Hussain Dada.