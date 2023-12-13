Rapper Big Pamz reveals why he dumped his girlfriend

In a message to What's On-Gambia, sprouting rapper Big Pamz has revealed why he dumped his girlfriend.
He wrote: "We were so much in love. She had a child before we met, but I just loved her. There was nothing she asked from me that I didnt do. She was my first true love."
Big Pamz continued: "We planned to get married. She was the one who was forcing me to marry her, but I wasn't financially stable by then. One year into the relationship, things started falling apart when she started hanging out with her friends.
"She cheated on me and so I had no choice but to end the relationship. I made a song about my story and I am sure many people will relate. The title of the song is Nga Ma Jai Gaw."
Big Pamz was part of the group Swagger Gzz. He left to pursue a solo career.