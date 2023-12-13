What's On Gambia - Gambian Celebrity gossip, nightlife, entertainment news, culture & lifestyle

Your Lifestyle

Is our business

Contact Us

Let's Get Social

@Whatson-Gambia

follow us

Fighting corruption

together!

follow us

Gambians

Helping Gambias

follow us

the Gambia's

Grand bantaba

follow us

Rapper Big Pamz reveals why he dumped his girlfriend

Written by Eddy Jatta

Rapper

In a message to What's On-Gambia, sprouting rapper Big Pamz has revealed why he dumped his girlfriend.

He wrote: "We were so much in love. She had a child before we met, but I just loved her. There was nothing she asked from me that I didnt do. She was my first true love."

Big Pamz continued: "We planned to get married. She was the one who was forcing me to marry her, but I wasn't financially stable by then. One year into the relationship, things started falling apart when she started hanging out with her friends.

"She cheated on me and so I had no choice but to end the relationship. I made a song about my story and I am sure many people will relate. The title of the song is Nga Ma Jai Gaw."

Big Pamz was part of the group Swagger Gzz. He left to pursue a solo career.