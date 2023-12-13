Finally! Sona Jobarteh shows her legs

Sona Jobarteh is a very decent musician who doesn't show skin, but it seems the Kora player is taking some time out to rest and chill on the French island of Mayotte.
Sona, who recently performed at the La Cigale in France, is currently busy with tours and decided to take time off. She shared this photo of herself relaxing by the beach, showing off her legs.
She wrote: "It has been an epic 33-hour long journey to reach the beautiful island of Mayotte. Enjoyed the morning in the sea."
One of her followers commented: "We love you from Nigeria!
Please remain humble and role model to us as you have been."
Another wrote: "We are proud of you. Keep it up!"