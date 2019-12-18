8 things you didn't know about Operation 3 Years Jotna

Here are eight things that you probably didn't know about Operation 3 Years Jotna:

US-based Gambian, King Sport is the leader of the movement. He lives in Seattle and owns a small truck transport company. Most of the movement's executive members are not university-educated, but they are said to be very organised. The only prominent degree holder is Yankuba Darboe- a UK-based lawyer. Veteran reggae singer, Demba Conta is one of the famous supporters of Operation 3 Years Jotna. His son, Eddie Conta was at Monday's protest. The movement has over 30 WhatsApp groups and most of the groups have thousands of members. They are determined to drag President Adama Barrow out of the State House or die trying. This they made clear in several interviews with journalists. Although most of their funds are from membership contributions, they have anonymous donors both in The Gambia and abroad. They have an advisory council made up of prominent executive members including Yankuba Darboe and Lamin Sadam Sanyang. Their responsibility is to provide direction for the movement. UDP, GDC, APRC and other political parties have members who are actively involved in the movement.