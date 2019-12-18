8 things you didn't know about Operation 3 Years Jotna
Here are eight things that you probably didn't know about Operation 3 Years Jotna:
- US-based Gambian, King Sport is the leader of the movement. He lives in Seattle and owns a small truck transport company.
- Most of the movement's executive members are not university-educated, but they are said to be very organised. The only prominent degree holder is Yankuba Darboe- a UK-based lawyer.
- Veteran reggae singer, Demba Conta is one of the famous supporters of Operation 3 Years Jotna. His son, Eddie Conta was at Monday's protest.
- The movement has over 30 WhatsApp groups and most of the groups have thousands of members.
- They are determined to drag President Adama Barrow out of the State House or die trying. This they made clear in several interviews with journalists.
- Although most of their funds are from membership contributions, they have anonymous donors both in The Gambia and abroad.
- They have an advisory council made up of prominent executive members including Yankuba Darboe and Lamin Sadam Sanyang. Their responsibility is to provide direction for the movement.
- UDP, GDC, APRC and other political parties have members who are actively involved in the movement.