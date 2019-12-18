Stadium manager says Jizzle yet to fulfil toilet renovation promise

The country's newest music millionaire, Jizzle is yet to fulfil his promise of renovating the toilets at the Independence Stadium.

The manager at the stadium, Ebou Faye told What's On-Gambia: "We are yet to be contacted by him."

Shortly before his debut at the Independence Stadium in November, Jizzle promised he would renovate and modernise the toilets at the country's biggest venue.

He told journalists: "I was with my friends at the stadium for a photo shoot and what I told that is that right after the show before I do anything, the first thing I am going to do is I will find out a way to link up with the stadium management to fix the toilets."

The Turn by Turn hitmaker, who is now among the wealthiest young Gambians, said he wants to make the toilets user-friendly and comfortable for people to use.

Will Jizzle fulfil his promise?

Stadium manager Ebou Faye said: "We're yet to receive any donation from him to renovate the toilets."

He jokingly added: "Can you please remind him for us? He is right; our toilets are not in good shape."