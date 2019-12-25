The Bwiam Cultural Festival returns for its second edition

This year’s theme is: “Investing in Youth Leads to Sustainable Development”.

The Foni Agency for Rural Development (FARD), wishes to invite Gambians and non-Gambians to their second annual festival, slated for 27, 28 and 29 December 2019, in Bwiam, Foni, The Gambia

The Festival is a ticketed event and focused on raising funds which will be invested back in the community.

FARD is a non-profit making, non-state actor, non-political, and a non- discriminatory organisation that is formed to complement government effort and other institutions/organisations’ national development initiatives.

FARD will not hesitate to work with any individual or institution in development and would like to bring to your attention the main areas of priority for FARD in the next few years.

The organisation’s goal is to mobilise resources and support projects in education, health, agriculture, the environment, sport, and youth and women’s development agenda in the entire Gambia.

The organisation is proud of The Gambia/Senegambian culture and some of the major activities during the festival will relate to all cultures in the Gambia. There will be performing arts as well as education and sensitisation of our members in terms of health and education, throughout the festival.

We hope the government will assist us in marketing the event and turning it into a major tourist attraction across the globe, something which the government can later rely on as a good source of foreign exchange.

We will be grateful if you could confirm your attendance or just turn up and set memories for life. You will have a hell of a cracking time. Last year’s version is still talked about.

Please feel free to contact us if you need further assistance.

Let’s develop ourselves!

Please donate to a worthy cause: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pxqnjm-fard-2019-bwiam2019?