Baba Ja to Seattle boys: Stop banging each other's wives

Famous comedian, Baba Ja, aka Sering Thiapathioly, has a message for Gambian men in Seattle: "Let's leave each other's wife. It's not okay. It's not acceptable."

In a Facebook live video that garnered more than 23,000 views, Baba Ja added: “We shouldn't encourage it in our community. Even a one-minute quickie with someone's wife is not acceptable."

The US-based comedian was responding to a widespread rumour that a Seattle-based Gambian recently snatched and married his best friend's wife.

He said: "If you know you can't stop fucking around, go somewhere else, 100s of miles away. Nobody would know. Nobody would see you."

Baba Ja, who also lives in Seattle, disclosed some of the men who are engaged in adultery in his city are Uber drivers and home care workers.

One of his followers, Lamin Jobe commented: "This is the reason why some people are afraid to bring their wives to Seattle."

Another follower, Modou Götz Jabang in Germany wrote: "I also blame the women. How can you be married and having sex outside?"

Seattle is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is home to a thriving population of Gambian migrants.