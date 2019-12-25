One Pac to kudal at Open Mic

Controversial singer, One Pac is among the acts confirmed for this year's Open Mic Festival.

The annual festival is taking place on the 27 -28 December in Bakau, home to the Independence Stadium, which recently hosted ST and Jizzle.

The Open Mic Festival will feature more than 15 local and international musicians including Senegalese award-winning star, Baba Maal.

The official Facebook page of the festival shared the news that One Pac will perform at the stadium.

"How many Pacs are left? One Pac!" they wrote.

Demba Camara in Italy commented: "One Pac is the best. Man with a different style."

Will he perform his song, kudal?