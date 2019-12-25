Marek seeks to increase Gambia’s share of Polish tourism market

A Polish businessman has revealed he wants to make The Gambia a popular destination among Polish holidaymakers.

“I'm advertising The Gambia everywhere because I want people to come and experience your beautiful country,” he told What’s On-Gambia.

It was in 2014 when Marek Szreder and his wife made their maiden visit to the country while on holiday in neighbouring Senegambia.

“I remember that magical moment when we crossed the border and entered Gambia – so green! I and my wife simply fell in love with your beautiful country. We only stayed for a few nights but it was special. We met a tourist guide, Sulayman who became a close friend.”

Marek later returned to The Gambia and together with one Marek Krol, also from Poland, they started Afropolis to market the country to Polish holidaymakers.

He revealed that in the past two years The Gambia received a lot of tourists from Poland. “There is more and more from Poland coming to The Gambia."

Marek further disclosed that his company, which is poised to make the country a famous Sub Saharan African destination, is planning to build guest houses in different parts of the country.

“I don’t want to let everything out of the bag but we have nice plans for Gambian tourism and when it starts unfolding, I would let you guys know.”

When asked what are his thoughts on The Gambia’s tourism industry, he said: “It’s changing and growing."

However, Marek said the bumster menace must be tackled, and tackled quickly before it destroys all the gains the industry made since the arrival of the new government under President Adama Barrow.