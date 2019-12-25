ST becomes first rapper to pay college tuition for fans

ST is making some of his fans' academic dreams come true.

The Brikama-born rapper known for showing care and respect for his fans announced on Sunday that he will pay the tuition fees for some of the students at the Gambian College.

He wrote on Facebook: "As part of my foundation’s objectives, I will be helping some students who are finding it difficult to pay for their tuition at The Gambia College. Education for community development."

One Lamin Manneh commented: "Good move, education is the key. May Allah swt bless you and reward you abundantly."

One of the students who are expected to receive more than D7, 000 from ST's foundation, disclosed to What's On-Gambia: "I am from a poor family. My dad passed away seven years ago and my mum is right now struggling to stay afloat. She is a cleaner and finds it difficult to even provide food for us."

She added: “I am a first year advance diploma student majoring in Accounting and Business Management. Without ST's help, I might drop out of college."

The scholarship fund isn't the Allah Tentu hitmaker's first dance with philanthropy. In the past, ST donated money and items to organisations and institutions in his home town of Brikama.