All set for Gambia's first Aristocratic Garden Party

The first edition of the Gambia's Aristocratic Garden Party, organised by Da Mogul Entertainments, will be held at the Metzy Residence Hotel in Kololi on the 4th January.

The event aims at showcasing the best fashion styles in the country.

Aristocratic Garden Founder, Baks Saho, fondly known as Da Mogul, said: "We want to bring Gambians together to exchange ideas, have fun and network."

He added: "Our partners are A Chery Events and Afro-Fusion Reading. There would be food for sale at the venue."

Some famous Gambian musicians and comedians have been invited to perform at the event. And some of them including Jali Madi, Ebrima Sey

Barhama and Humanity Starz are already warming up.

For more information about the event and tickets, please click on the link below:

https://aristocraticgpgambia.co.uk