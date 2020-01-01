Olympian Gina Bass named female athlete of the year

Olympian Gina Bass has been named Sports Woman of the Year by the Diaspora Club.

The 24-year-old, who won the women's 200m final at the All- African Games in Rabat, Morocco in August 2019, is the country's most respected athlete right now.

The Diaspora Club wrote that the award is: "In recognition of your record-setting performance at the Africa and World Athletics Championship in 2019."

They added. "A grateful nation celebrates and salutes you."

Gina is the first athlete to receive an award from the Diaspora Club which was established in 2017 to promote unity and patriotism among Diaspora-Gambians and love for the country through projects and activities.

The famous Olympian is preparing for the 2020 Games in Tokyo. She wants to become the first Gambian to win a major global sprint title.