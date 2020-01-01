Footballer Pa Modou Jagne donates borehole to Foni

Switzerland-based international footballer, Pa Modou Jagne's foundation, Nda Mariam Jagne Family Foundation (NMJFF) has handed over a solar-powered borehole to the people of Kandonku in Foni.

In a Facebook post, the foundation disclosed the borehole would cut the village's water problems.

"The borehole is solar-powered and would greatly cut the community’s water problems. NMJFF is honoured, humbled and thankful to every individual who contributed towards making this borehole a reality."

Businessman Momodou Njie was among the first to congratulate Pa Modou and his foundation. He commented: "Congratulations! This is a real blessing, may Allah reward the foundation abundantly."

Facebook user, Momodou Gillen also wrote: "So proud of what you did may Allah reward you and your family."

The borehole is expected to serve more than 1000 residents of the village and beyond with potable drinking water and reduce time spent by women in fetching water.