Demba Conta expected to take part in Operation 3 Years Jotna protest

Legendary reggae singer, Demba Conta will participate in the next Operation 3 Years Jotna protest, according to Sheriff Ceesay.

During an appearance on Mengbe Kering on Home Digital FM, Sheriff disclosed the Sweden-based singer will be in the country before the 20th January.

According to him, Demba will join tens of thousands of Gambians who are planning to fill the streets of Serre Kunda and Banjul to demand that President Adama Barrow respects his pledge to quit after three years in office.

Sheriff further revealed that if the president refuses to ditch his ambition to stay in power until 2021, they will drag him out of the State House.

The chairman of the group, Abdou Njie also told Foroyaa Newspaper: “We are determined to win in the struggle. We have reached the point of no return."

The 20th January protest, which is already on everyone's lips, might plunge The Gambia into one of the most serious political crises since the country gained independence from Great Britain in 1965.