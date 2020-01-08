State House blocks Lowe's plan to build affordable houses in Banjul

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has accused the State House of blocking her plan to build affordable houses for low-income families in Banjul.

During an appearance on Mengbekering on Home Digital FM, the outspoken mayor disclosed the State House ignored her council's letter of intent to purchase former President Yahya Jammeh's properties.

"When we heard they were selling the former president's properties in Banjul, we quickly wrote to the Office of the President informing them that we want to buy some of the properties," she said.

Mayor Lowe added: "I was so excited about the project. But later, I heard the properties were sold to some Indian and Fula businessmen."

One Isatou Jaiteh, who was following the interview via Facebook, commented: "This government is a greedy government."

Another Facebook user, Foday L Camara wrote: "Wow! This government is heartless."

The director of press at the Office of the President, Amie Bojang-Sissoho did not respond to What's On-Gambia’s request for comment.