Nigerian billionaire wants to fully fund UDP

A Nigerian billionaire (name withheld) is ready and willing to fully fund the United Democratic Party (UDP) if they select Oley Dibba-Wadda as their presidential candidate, according to information reaching What's On-Gambia.

A reliable source told What's On-Gambia: "I heard the billionaire promised to support her if she runs for president in The Gambia.

"She had a series of meetings with the UDP leadership before joining the party. I would be very surprised if they don't select her as their presidential candidate. The billionaire is ready to fund her and the party and that's why she left her lucrative job at the African Development Bank."

Our source further disclosed the Nigerian billionaire owns companies operating in major sectors like agro-processing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), industry, transport and energy.

But who's Oley Dibba-Wadda

The 52-year-old is a strategic analyst and expert in international development policy and programming, particularly on education and gender equality in Africa. Oley is a mentor, a certified motivational speaker and a Certified Life and Spiritual Coach

She has raised and managed multi-million US$ budgets through multilateral and bilateral cooperation agencies, foundations, governments and private individuals and successfully cultivated and nurtured strategic partnerships.

Personal life: She is Gambian, but was born in Oxford, United Kingdom. She is the eldest amongst 4 siblings and married and has one daughter and three sons.

Education: She has a Master's Degree in Gender Analysis in Development from the University of East Anglia (UK).