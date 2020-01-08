Gambia's biggest conference center will be named after Sir Dawda

The newly-built international conference center in Bijilo will be named after Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, The Gambia's first president.

Sir Dawda, who led the county to independence in 1965, died on the 27th August 2019. He served for nearly 30 years before he was ousted in a coup led by Yahya Jammeh.

In a press release, the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure disclosed the international conference center, which was under construction, is now completed.

President Adama Barrow will inaugurate it on the 11th January after approving the naming of the center as: The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

The center will host the 2022 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit.