Sophia Byass: I am not a virgin!

Created on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 01:42

Dancehall diva, Sophia Byass made a guest appearance on the Ice Gang show (YouTube) last week, where she opened up about her love life.

After confirming that she is in a relationship, the show host, Jatou Mbowe asked her if she is single.

"Honey, no! Who asked that question? Are you a virgin?" Sophia said.

"Come on!" she added.

Of course, no interview with the dancehall diva would be complete without discussing her career and her rise to stardom.

She disclosed she started off singing in church before going mainstream six years ago.

Watch the interview in the link below:

 

 

