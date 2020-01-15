Gambian activist receives special honour from the Queen

One of The Gambia's most prominent women's rights activists was honoured by Queen Elizabeth last week.

Fatou Baldeh, who is based in Scotland, was welcomed to the British High Commission on Atlantic Road in Fajara to receive an MBE (honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for her services to women’s health and to black minority and ethnic communities in Scotland.

The young mother was handed the medal on behalf of the Queen by High Commissioner Sharon Wardle.

In a Facebook post, Fatou said she is deeply honoured and privileged to be recognised by the British monarch.

"I am so energised by this award and I promise to continue my commitment in fighting against all forms of Sexual and Gender-Gender Based violence. I will use my voice to educate and empower women and girls to realise their full potentials and to live in a society where they dare to dream without the fear of discrimination and violence InnShaaAllah."

One of the first people to congratulate her was former education minister, Ann-Therese Ndong-Jatta. She wrote: "Congrats Fatou! Remain the model you are to Gambians."

Madi Jobarteh of the Association of NGOs in the Gambia (TANGO) also wrote: "Congratulations Fatou Baldeh! This is indeed a well-deserved recognition of your dedicated and principled stance for human rights and equality! Keep it up! Cheers"

Fatou Baldeh, who holds a Master's Degree, is the founder of Women in Liberation and Leadership (WILL), an organisation that aims to transform and protect the lives and rights of Gambian women and girls in The Gambia.