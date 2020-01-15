Here are some of Jammeh's projects that Barrow is taking credit for

Here are some former President Yahya Jammeh's projects that his successor, Adama Barrow is taking full credit for:

The Trans-Gambia Bridge

The foundation stone for the commencement of the construction of the bridge was laid in 2015 by the former vice president, Dr Isatou Njie-Saidy.

The Caliph General of Kaolack, Senegal, Sheikh Ahmad Tijan Ibrahim Niass was one of the dignitaries that attended the event.

Help for Rohingya Muslims

It was in 2015 when The Gambia first opened its arms for Rohingya Muslims.

"It is a sacred duty to help alleviate the untold hardships and sufferings these fellow human beings are confronted with," said Jammeh's administration.

OIC Summit

The application to host an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in The Gambia was made by former President Yahya Jammeh while addressing Muslim leaders in Cairo, Egypt in 2013.

The Gambia was later selected and countries like Indonesia promised to help the country strengthen its capacity on protocols in preparation for the event.

Laminkoto-Passimas Road

The loan agreement for the Laminkoto-Passimas Road was signed by the former government in 2014. It was part of Jammeh's drive to enhance the public transport infrastructure for continued socio-economic development.

New feeder roads in WCR and KM

Shortly after the 2011 presidential election, President Yahya Jammeh unveiled his administration's plans to construct feeder roads within West Coast Region and Kanifing Municipality.

One of the roads, the Sukuta-Jambanjelly road (13.5 km), which run through Jabang, Jambur, Latriya, is now completed.

OMVG electricity project

The OMVGF electricity project which was launched by President Barrow last year was his predecessor's project.

The first operational briefing of the four-member state project was held at the office of the former vice president, Dr Isatou Njie-Saidy.