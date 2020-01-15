ENC is now a proud owner of a Range Rover

Dancehall star ENC has caused a stir on social media after posting pictures of his new Range Rover, which is believed to cost more than D1million.

The Boom Daga Dak hitmaker, who recently ended his debut Europe tour, wrote on Facebook: "Upgrade, in other words, "RangeGrade" or I bring back the Jaguar?"

The photos of his new ride garnered more than 1,000 likes. One of his fans, Saikou Yaffa wrote: "I will never give up in life. ENC, I wish you drive it safely and everlasting."

Another fan, Deejay M Kujabi commented: "Hard work pays off."

ENC was one of the artists who performed at the 2019 Open Mic Festival, where he pocketed more than D100, 000.